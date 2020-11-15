Holiday safety

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– The entire Carle System is noticing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. To control the spread, they’re encouraging the community to follow the Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC’s reccomendations for limiting gatherings during the holidays.

“What we’ve seen in other holidays is when we get together, a few weeks later it’s followed by a number of cases going up. We really want to make sure we don’t do that this time,” said Robert Healy, Carle’s Chief Quality Officer.

Some suggestions include hosting outdoor rather than indoor gatherings, requiring guests to wear masks, and planning ahead to make sure guests avoid contact with people outside of their households for 14 days before the gathering. Carle Hospital says if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, they have a plan in place including increasing the number of beds and people that care for patients.

“Like the community, all of our employees are at risk and are getting sick or exposed to COVID-19. Staffing is a big issue, so I think because staffing is a big issue, because the number of beds available is a big issue, that just really enforces our need to mask at all times when we’re outside. Do not have gatherings of family unfortunately, and continue to wash our hands and keep social distance,” said Healy.