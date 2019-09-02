Holiday patrols for dangerous drivers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – – Authorities are warning drivers to stay focused and sober on the roads this Labor Day.

They’re focused on what’s called the “Fatal Four” of driving: impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and not wearing seat belts.

Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says authorities often see an uptick in impaired driving on summer holiday weekends.

“With this weekend being a cookout weekend, you’re at a friend’s house and you don’t really think about Ubering to and from a friend’s house like you might to go downtown or something like that,” he says, “So, people tend to think they’ve only had three beers and they’re okay to drive, in which case they may not be.”

The National Safety Council says 345 people died in Labor Day weekend car crashes in 2017. At least 36% of those deaths involved a drunk driver.