Holiday lights to remember loved ones

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Memorial Hospital has a unique way to remember your loved ones this holiday season.

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday night, the hospital is hosting its One Light to Remember event. It is a lighting ceremony to honor loved ones. The event starts with performances by Millikin University’s choirs and the First Presbyterian Church’s bells on wheels.

For every $10 donation, a light will be designated to shine at the hospital throughout the holiday season. You also get to keep a remembrance card with your loved one’s name written in calligraphy.