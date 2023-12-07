CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — If you’re wanting to make the holiday season merry and bright, look no further. Here is our list of this year’s holiday light displays around Central Illinois.

Urbana

Lighting ceremony on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

The Urbana community is celebrating the 60th year of this beloved holiday tradition. Homes along Grant Place will be shining bright for the holiday season after an official lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Springfield

Ends Dec. 23

Attendees can pick up a pair of “Super Sweet 3-D Twinkle Glasses” and walk through festive light displays. The light spectacles will be accompanied by seasonal backdrops and holiday music from Pure Oldies 107.5 FM. Guests can also sip on hot chocolate while sitting in a heated tent, or grab a s’mores kit at the concessions stand or gift shop to enjoy by the firepit.

Effingham

Ends Jan. 1

Guests can listen to Christmas music as they indulge in holiday light displays, then greet Santa Claus at the end of the walk. Kids have a chance to earn a golden ticket when visiting the lights, which can be redeemed at the end of the walk for a special gift. While supplies last, visitors can also enjoy free hot cocoa and cookies by the fireside, free coffee and s’mores. Locally-made snacks will also be available for purchase.

Monticello

Ends Jan. 13

Allerton Park invites you on an illuminating 1-mile walk through the gardens. This year features new artwork, along with some old favorites. Food trucks and a cash bar are available on select nights.

Mattoon

Ends Dec. 26

The Lightworks return to Peterson Park for this free event. Tune into to 88.5 FM for some festive tunes as you drive through Christmas light displays.

Decatur

Ends Dec. 17

This holiday event returns for a fifth year at Hickory Point Golf Course. Ride a golf cart through decorated Christmas trees, lights and more. You can also “step inside” Santa’s workshop through a unique virtual reality experience.

Here are some additional holiday light displays you can check out around the area:

Nights Lights at Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden

Mahomet – Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aikman Wildlife Adventure’s Pathway of Lights

Arthur – Saturdays through Dec. 30

Light Up the Park at Chatham Community Park

Chatham – Ends Dec. 25

Forest Park Festival of Lights

Shelbyville – Ends Dec. 31

Manners Park Christmas in the Park

Taylorville – Events end Dec. 22; Lights end Dec. 25

Light Up McFerren Park