CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s “the most wonderful time of the year” in Central Illinois, and with the holidays comes plenty of family fun and community events. Check out our event list to see where to find some holiday cheer near you.

(Getty Images)

Champaign

Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This holiday market will feature dozens and dozens of local vendors, as well as a special visit from Santa Claus. The third and final weekend of the market will feature carriage rides, performances from the Urbana High School Choir, and warm popcorn from the Champaign County History Museum’s historic popcorn wagon. It is free to attend.

Taylorville

Events end Dec. 22; Lights end Dec. 25

From sleigh rides to cookie-decorating, several Christmas events are being held at Manners Park through Dec. 22. In addition, visitors can drive through over 55 acres filled with over 100 enchanting light displays, available through Christmas day.

Decatur

Ends Dec. 17

For a fifth year, families can take a golf cart ride through Christmas trees and lights on Hickory Point Golf Course. This year, you can also take a virtual reality trip to see Santa’s workshop.

Springfield

Ends Dec. 23

Visit Abraham and Mary Lincoln for this festive and educational interaction. The Lincolns will read Christmas stories, talk about their daily lives and will also be available for photos.

Clinton

Ends Dec. 22

Victorian decor, music and candlelight will fill the historic mansion for this classic Christmas tradition. Self-guided tours are open to the public and the Museum Gift Shop also offers extended hours during this time.

Here are some additional holiday events you can check out through the rest of the month:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: the Musical at State Farm Center

Champaign – Dec. 20 at 7:00 p.m. (Doors open 6:00 p.m.)

Christmas Card Lane in Decatur

Decatur – Through the end of December

Calvary Baptist Church’s 36th Annual Outdoor Living Nativity Scene

Hillsboro – Dec. 19 to 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To see more festivities around your area, visit our Community Calendar.