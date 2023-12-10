CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois has plenty of holiday events going on throughout December. Here is our list of just some of the festive events happening this week.

Springfield

Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This family-friendly holiday craft fair will host over 100 vendors selling handmade items. The event will also feature live entertainment, a cake walk, concessions and more. Of course, Santa Clause will be there to greet attendees.

St. Joseph

Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Families are invited to get moving, then enjoy some music, milk and cookies, hot chocolate, and photo ops with Santa and the Grinch. Race swag includes a Santa hat, Santa beard, a long-sleeved Santa race shirt, and a Santa Race Medal.

Mahomet

Dec. 15 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Make some Chrismas-y crafts at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve. Attendees will make mini-ornaments with pine cones, acorns and dried leaves. This event is fun for all ages. For more information, call 217-586-2612 or email mmontez@ccfpd.org.

Urbana

Dec. 16 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

This event kicks off Urbana Free Library’s gingerbread-themed Winter Reading program. Participants in this fun game will act as game pieces to race each other to the end of a rainbow path — just like the classic board game, Candyland. You can play as a group or as a singular player. Candy-themed costumes are encouraged!

Here are some additional holiday events you can check out this week:

Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the UIS Performing Arts Center

Springfield – Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Sara Evans: Go Tell It On the Mountain Christmas Tour

Champaign – Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. (Doors open 6:30 p.m.)

Wreaths Across America at Camp Butler National Cemetery

Springfield – Starts Dec. 16

To see more festivities around your area, visit our Community Calendar.