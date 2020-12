CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One area in town wants to help families in need and is encouraging others to do the same.

The Devonshire South II HOA is providing Christmas presents to people in need in the area. They are encouraging other HOA’s to do the same.

Devonshire South is also providing needed things like coats, socks, and other essential items.

If you would like to donate, you can email David Frye at gdf@illinois.edu.