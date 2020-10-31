Hit and run investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)— Decatur Police Officers were called to Dolphin Court and Kent Ave for a possible hit and run accident. It happened before midnight on Friday. When they got to the scene, the officer saw a woman dead in the street on Kent Ave just west of Dolphin Court. The woman was identified as a 27 year old Decatur resident.

The suspect’s car was not on scene. Evidence at the scene indicated that the victim was run over by a motor vehicle. Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

