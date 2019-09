DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The official Macon County historian and past board member of the Oglesby Mansion is hosting a presentation regarding the area’s historic post office frescoes.

Mark Sorensen will explain who the artists were, what they depicted and why they were chosen as well as how well the frescoes have held up over the years. The event is Sunday.

Historic Post Office Frescoes

Governor Oglesby Mansion

Sunday, September 22

4 pm