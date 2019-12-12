Historically unlucky day could turn someone into a millionaire

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Friday the 13th may sound like an unlucky day, but it could actually bring good luck to one person.

More than $340 million will be up for grabs in the Mega Millions jackpot. It’s the largest jackpot since early June, and is the largest Friday the 13th jackpot in the game’s history.

Six Mega Millions jackpots have been won on Friday the 13, five of which yielded more than 175,000 prizes for people in Illinois.

If a winner is drawn, they could also take home the cash option of $230.8 million.

The drawing is at 10:00 p.m.