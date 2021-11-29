Historical building gets renovated

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — “You never know what you can turn it into and make something amazing in your community,” Teri Hammel, Executive Director of Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

That’s what happened in one Central Illinois city as they revamped a historic building. Decatur celebrated the renovation of a distinct landmark in their community, just in time for the holidays.

The Transfer House in Decatur has been around since 1896. It sits in Central Park in Decatur. The Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has been talking about renovations for years. Last year, they used the house as Covid-safe place for Santa to meet with kids, then continued with renovation plans.

Crews put in new floor, walls, ceiling, paint job and more. They got it done in time for Santa to come back.

“It is our city icon and it’s a historic building,” Hammel said. “So anytime anything like that can be saved and salvage for a community. I think that’s the best thing you can give your community back.”

They plan to keep using the building year round. People can rent it out for events at the park. There will be plenty of opportunity to see Santa.

Santa Claus will be at the Transfer House on these dates: