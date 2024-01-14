SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 169-year-old Shelby County building is complete after a nearly two-year renovation.

The Lantz Building on Main Street in Shelbyville held it’s grand re-opening on Saturday. After spending most of its history as various types of stores, it’s looking to make Shelbyville a major wedding destination. Community members, local businesses and even some possible future brides and grooms gathered for a sneak peek.

With weddings and more on the horizon, the owners said they’re hoping to boost the local economy.

“We’re nervous, but hopeful,” Co-Owner Heather Fox said. “There’s a lot of people turning out today for the grand opening, so that’s positive.”

The Lantz Building in downtown Shelbyville has served several purposes since it was built in 1855. From a funeral home to countless types of general stores, it’s seen a lot of Shelbyville history. Now, it will forever be a part of many couples’ personal histories — as a wedding venue called The Foxmore.

“When you walked into it as an empty space, especially my mother-in-law and myself, it just screamed, ‘Venue,'” Fox said. “We couldn’t think of another idea that it should be. We just thought that’s what it needs to be.”

Fox and her husband have co-owned the iconic building since 2017. Construction on The Foxmore began a year and a half ago. The structure’s core framework remains with some new looks around it.

Fox and her family hope the revamped building can help bring new business to the area.

“It’s going to hopefully boost the economy in the whole town,” she said. “Everywhere from stores to shops, restaurants, gas stations, other people that have hotels and overnight facilities, I think that it will help the entire town.”

Fox’s mother-in-law and wedding designer Jennifer Case said the entire town is super excited for the future.

“The town has been so supportive. The mayor, Jeff Johnson, the City Council, they have been so wonderful in supporting us on this and we hope to benefit the town a lot by this.”

From a place that once marked life’s end, to now helping others start anew.

“It’s exciting because when you tell people the original things that happened here, they’re like, ‘Oh…’ and we’re like, but weddings breathe new life into everything. So it’s kind of an ironic twist,” Fox said.

The venue will offer live entertainment throughout the next two to three months, and then weddings will start in the spring.