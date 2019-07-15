Historic church reset with new name

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Free Methodist Church building was almost sold last month after it closed in March of this year.

It was taken off the market when their sister church, the New Hope Worship Center of Charleston, asked one of their own if the wanted to take it over.

“The question was raised whether or not I would be interested in coming over here to Matoon,” said Pastor Harold Pettigrew. “For me it was just like a miracle, certainly we would love to do that. And so that’s how everything sort of got started.”

Pettigrew and his wife renamed the church ‘Kingdom Driven.’ They had their first service under their new leadership Sunday morning.