SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is adding a historic statue to its collection.

The statue, a 15-inch bust of Lincoln, was sculpted by Chicago artist Leonard Volk just after Lincoln won the Republican nomination for the 1860 U.S. Presidential election. Lincoln actually sat in a plaster mold to help Volk create it.

Lincoln was so proud of the bust that he displayed it in the front parlor of his Springfield home. His wife Mary Todd Lincoln later gave it to a pastor in town.

First lady of Illinois M.K. Pritzker bought the bust in an auction last week for $400,000 and donated it to the museum to put on display in the Treasures Gallery.

Christina Shutt, the library and museum’s executive director, spoke of what Lincoln meant to the people of Illinois in the 1860s and what the bust accomplishes

“Illinois is the western kind of frontier edge of the United States at this point, and they saw Lincoln as this kind of backwoods country bumpkin,” Shutt said. “And this Volk statue helps to humanize him, it helps to dignify him and present him in a more stately way.”

The bust should arrive at the museum as early as this week.