CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Commodore Perry Davis Barn was built in 1880.

“It’s just kind of awe-inspiring to know what they did without our modern technology,” Kathy Hummel, Five Mile House board member said.

Then, it was rebuilt over the past few years.

“It’s been a bonding experience for all of us and the right people have come along at the right time and gotten things done,” Hummel said.

The Five Mile House Foundation needed to raise around $220,000. That’s how much it cost to take the barn down, move it, re-assemble it and put on some finishing touches.

“Even in 2019, when we just had the frame up, and we didn’t have the siding on yet we had our summer programs. And then each time they would seem a little more progress,” Tom Vance, board president said.

But luckily, there was an outpouring of support from Charleston and beyond.

“They said ‘well, how’s the fundraiser going?’ Well, we’re $6,000 short,” Vance said. “They pulled out a checkbook and wrote one for $6,000 check on the spot.”

Vance says about 40-percent of the original barn was able to be saved.

And if you look hard enough, you can find it. There are ax marks on the old wooden beams, bricks that were made in a historic brickyard and several large rocks that used to be the foundation of the structure.

“Thinking people were able to build this kind of barn without any electricity and just know human labor and non-electric machines,” Hummel said.

They’ll be hosting blacksmithing and spinning classes there and giving children the experience of living history.

“There was no hardware store to go to, to get your tools and they made them. And so it really helps them appreciate what they have,” Hummel said.

Hummel says they are dreaming of even more uses for the barn, and they hope to rent it out for weddings someday.