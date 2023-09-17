DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –This month is known as Hispanic heritage month.

There are tons of events throughout Central Illinois in the weeks ahead to celebrate. Decatur had their celebration today. The CHICO organization helps Hispanic families and immigrants with resources, opportunities and youth development.

Today was their third annual Hispanic heritage festival at Nelson park. The event lasted from 12pm – 5pm.

One of the organizers we spoke to says today’s fun was for everyone to celebrate the culture and learn about the Hispanic history.

For any more information on events or general information visit the CHICO Facebook page.