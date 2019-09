UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Those who perform long-term care or work with older adults now have easier access to professional development. The UI Extension is presenting a three part Learning, Thinking, Caring Webinar Series.

It will provide timely, research-based information and strategies for quality care. Those who are interested in one or all three webinar can take part at no cost from a desktop, tablet or smartphone. Programs will also be available in DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties.