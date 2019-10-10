Hispanic heritage celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The comptroller is recognizing a special group of leaders in Central Illinois.

In a ceremony, she highlighted four members of the Hispanic community for their leadership around the state.

The honorees were all different ages and involved in different endeavors.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza recognized each of them for something they hall have in common, perseverance.

Mendoza is the first Hispanic who was independently elected to hold a statewide office in Illinois. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Mendoza celebrated a retired teacher of 42 years from Decatur, restaurant owners from Peoria and Springfield and the sergeant-at-arms of the Illinois Senate for their contributions to the state. Mendoza said their stories are testaments of anything possible, no matter where you come from.

“These individuals that we honor today are folks who are setting an example, who are really wonderful role models. And if a young person has dream and they see that dream reflected in someone who as already attained it today who is in their own community, that is a very powerful statement of hope and not just that, but it gives them a road map of how to get there,” said Mendoza.

The last day of Hispanic Heritage Month is October 15th.