HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Calvary Baptist Church in Hillsboro will present their 36th Annual Outdoor Living Nativity Scene starting on Dec. 19.

The live Nativity scene portrays the birth of Jesus Christ. The display is a block-long and will be showcased for five days: Dec. 19 to 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Nativity Director Cathy Johnsey is utilizing the talents of more than 200 participants from both the church and the community for this production.

The event is hosted by Calvary Baptist Church (1001 Rountree Street). Sicilian donkeys and other stable animals will be featured alongside more than 21 Biblical characters. Volunteers are contributing to the Outdoor Living Nativity in several different capacities, including as Nativity characters, scheduling, wardrobe personnel, animal caregivers, scenery set-up and take-down, props and lighting technicians.

This year, the church is offering free indoor Christmas photos for families that stop by the scene. There will also be hot chocolate available.