CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one lane of Hill Street will be closed for over a week beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 17.

The closure, between First and Third Streets, is for work on storm sewer repairs. Officials said the work is planned to be completed and reopened to traffic by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, weather permitting.

The city advises drivers to proceed cautiously through construction zones and use alternate routes whenever possible. They thank everyone in advance for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.