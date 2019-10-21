Highway named for fallen state trooper

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A highway was dedicated in honor of fallen Illinois State Trooper Gerald Ellis.

“Trooper Gerald W. Ellis Memorial Highway” is a half-mile stretch of highway located on I-94 from mile marker 16.5 to 17.0 in Lake County, Illinois.

On March 30, 2019, Trooper Gerald W. Ellis was on-duty in his squad car traveling home on I‑94 westbound near milepost 16.75 in Green Oaks, when a wrong-way driver, who was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, struck Trooper Ellis head on. Trooper Ellis tragically lost his life as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The dedication ceremony took place at the Townline Community Park in Lake Forest, Illinois.