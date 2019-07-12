Man killed in two vehicle crash

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck and a pick-up truck.

32-year old man Lawrence Taylor was killed after the crash on IL Route 121 at Spitler Park Plaza, in Mt. Zion.

State police say the driver of a semi was stopped at a stop sign on Spitler Park Plaza, and a pickup truck was traveling north on Route 121. Police say the semi failed to yield and pulled out in front of the pickup while turning south.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. A child was a passenger in the pickup truck and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No word on her condition.

The driver of the semi, 19-year-old Zachary Jenkins, was also taken to the hospital.

All four lanes of the highway were shut down.