SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Springfield, IL that don’t require a college degree.

#50. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $52,010

– #160 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,270

– Employment: 116,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

#49. Audio and video technicians

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $52,210

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,310

– Employment: 50,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($80,410)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,160)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($68,430)

#48. Food service managers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $53,160

– #404 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#47. Automotive body and related repairers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $53,210

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,660

– Employment: 137,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#46. Tax preparers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $53,430

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

#45. Postal service mail carriers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $53,510

– #286 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,370

– Employment: 335,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#44. Computer user support specialists

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $53,770

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

#43. Real estate sales agents

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $53,980

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,480

– Employment: 175,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#42. Firefighters

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $54,610

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,290

– Employment: 317,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,150)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($97,470)

#41. Chefs and head cooks

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $55,270

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,920

– Employment: 129,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)

#40. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $55,350

– #303 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,350

– Employment: 172,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)

— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

#39. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $55,680

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,690

– Employment: 356,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,020)

— Fairbanks, AK ($76,750)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,710)

#38. Construction laborers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $55,710

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,130

– Employment: 968,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($65,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($64,590)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($63,820)

#37. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $56,210

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,470

– Employment: 125,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)

#36. Highway maintenance workers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $56,340

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,340

– Employment: 141,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($70,690)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,340)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,550)

#35. Insurance sales agents

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $56,450

– #318 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,340

– Employment: 422,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#34. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $56,640

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,320

– Employment: 121,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#33. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $57,260

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,220

– Employment: 367,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($67,140)

#32. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $57,320

– #487 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,390

– Employment: 1,242,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#31. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $57,710

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

#30. Construction and building inspectors

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $57,810

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,480

– Employment: 117,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#29. Carpenters

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $59,180

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,190

– Employment: 668,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

#28. Painters, construction and maintenance

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,140

– Employment: 214,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($62,490)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,380)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($62,380)

#27. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $60,030

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#26. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,140

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,280

– Employment: 145,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#25. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,150

– #250 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,026,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#24. Transportation inspectors

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,190

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,620

– Employment: 25,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#23. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,240

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,060



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,870

– Employment: 466,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#22. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,390

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,380

– Employment: 1,443,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#21. Advertising sales agents

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,500

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,540

– Employment: 96,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#20. Cement masons and concrete finishers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,450

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,900

– Employment: 186,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Bedford, MA ($90,980)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($82,820)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($79,650)

#19. Structural iron and steel workers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,640

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,270

– Employment: 68,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($83,340)

#18. Industrial machinery mechanics

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,740

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,780

– Employment: 373,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#17. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#16. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $66,640

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,430

– Employment: 55,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

#15. Sheet metal workers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $66,950

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,760

– Employment: 122,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#14. Ophthalmic medical technicians

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,780

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,120

– Employment: 65,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($68,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($63,650)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($62,050)

#13. Electricians

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,270

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,310

– Employment: 650,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#12. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $72,650

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#11. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $75,930

– #300 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#10. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $78,540

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 417,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#9. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $79,950

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,280

– Employment: 404,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#8. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $80,860

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#7. Detectives and criminal investigators

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $84,800

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,370

– Employment: 107,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#6. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $85,370

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#5. Power plant operators

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $87,160

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,740

– Employment: 28,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#4. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $88,980

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $95,080

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#2. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $96,310

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,510

– Employment: 29,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Springfield, IL

– Annual mean salary: $115,770

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)