(Stacker) — College isn’t for everyone—despite what today’s youth may hear from the adults in their lives.

From the moment they arrive freshman year, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor’s degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Springfield, Illinois that don’t require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Springfield, Illinois that don’t require a college degree.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Construction and building inspectors

– Median annual wage: $49,790

– Median hourly wage: $23.94

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 60 people (0.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#49. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

– Median annual wage: $50,750

– Median hourly wage: $24.40

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 540 people (5.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#48. Transportation inspectors

– Median annual wage: $51,230

– Median hourly wage: $24.63

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 50 people (0.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#47. Postal service mail carriers

– Median annual wage: $51,710

– Median hourly wage: $24.86

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 310 people (3.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#46. Industrial machinery mechanics

– Median annual wage: $53,080

– Median hourly wage: $25.52

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 60 people (0.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#45. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

– Median annual wage: $53,610

– Median hourly wage: $25.78

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 140 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#44. Property, real estate, and community association managers

– Median annual wage: $54,600

– Median hourly wage: $26.25

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#43. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $55,380

– Median hourly wage: $26.63

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 670 people (6.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#42. Postal service clerks

– Median annual wage: $55,540

– Median hourly wage: $26.70

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 50 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#41. First-line supervisors of security workers

– Median annual wage: $55,710

– Median hourly wage: $26.79

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 30 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#40. Carpenters

– Median annual wage: $55,820

– Median hourly wage: $26.84

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 340 people (3.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#39. Massage therapists

– Median annual wage: $56,490

– Median hourly wage: $27.16

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 50 people (0.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#38. Painters, construction and maintenance

– Median annual wage: $56,730

– Median hourly wage: $27.28

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 120 people (1.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#37. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

– Median annual wage: $57,360

– Median hourly wage: $27.58

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 210 people (2.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#36. Brickmasons and blockmasons

– Median annual wage: $57,730

– Median hourly wage: $27.76

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 40 people (0.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#35. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

– Median annual wage: $57,770

– Median hourly wage: $27.78

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 160 people (1.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#34. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

– Median annual wage: $57,840

– Median hourly wage: $27.81

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 100 people (1.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#33. Food service managers

– Median annual wage: $58,120

– Median hourly wage: $27.94

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 160 people (1.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#32. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage: $58,600

– Median hourly wage: $28.17

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 220 people (2.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#31. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage: $59,210

– Median hourly wage: $28.47

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 190 people (1.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#30. Audio and video technicians

– Median annual wage: $59,220

– Median hourly wage: $28.47

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 110 people (1.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#29. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

– Median annual wage: $59,310

– Median hourly wage: $28.52

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 810 people (7.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#28. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

– Median annual wage: $59,650

– Median hourly wage: $28.68

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 100 people (1.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#27. Highway maintenance workers

– Median annual wage: $59,990

– Median hourly wage: $28.84

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 140 people (1.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#26. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

– Median annual wage: $60,170

– Median hourly wage: $28.93

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 540 people (5.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#25. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders

– Median annual wage: $60,400

– Median hourly wage: $29.04

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 50 people (0.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#24. Firefighters

– Median annual wage: $61,160

– Median hourly wage: $29.40

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 230 people (2.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#23. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

– Median annual wage: $61,500

– Median hourly wage: $29.57

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#22. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

– Median annual wage: $62,170

– Median hourly wage: $29.89

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 100 people (1.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#21. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $62,440

– Median hourly wage: $30.02

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 980 people (9.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#20. Public safety telecommunicators

– Median annual wage: $62,850

– Median hourly wage: $30.22

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 90 people (0.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#19. Construction laborers

– Median annual wage: $64,310

– Median hourly wage: $30.92

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 440 people (4.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#18. Roofers

– Median annual wage: $67,000

– Median hourly wage: $32.21

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 140 people (1.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#17. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $69,470

– Median hourly wage: $33.40

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 80 people (0.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#16. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $70,680

– Median hourly wage: $33.98

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 30 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#15. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $73,450

– Median hourly wage: $35.31

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 270 people (2.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#14. Cement masons and concrete finishers

– Median annual wage: $76,830

– Median hourly wage: $36.94

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 140 people (1.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#13. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

– Median annual wage: $78,680

– Median hourly wage: $37.83

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 580 people (5.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#12. Electricians

– Median annual wage: $80,230

– Median hourly wage: $38.57

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 290 people (2.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#11. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage: $81,410

– Median hourly wage: $39.14

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 150 people (1.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#10. Sheet metal workers

– Median annual wage: $82,070

– Median hourly wage: $39.46

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $83,140

– Median hourly wage: $39.97

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 270 people (2.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#8. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

– Median annual wage: $83,780

– Median hourly wage: $40.28

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 210 people (2.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#7. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– Median annual wage: $85,000

– Median hourly wage: $40.87

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 270 people (2.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#6. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $88,410

– Median hourly wage: $42.50

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 90 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $101,770

– Median hourly wage: $48.93

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 100 people (0.97 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#4. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

– Median annual wage: $104,610

– Median hourly wage: $50.29

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 30 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#3. Power plant operators

– Median annual wage: $105,270

– Median hourly wage: $50.61

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 80 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#2. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

– Median annual wage: $111,470

– Median hourly wage: $53.59

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 90 people (0.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $120,100

– Median hourly wage: $57.74

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 410 people (4.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training