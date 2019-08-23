Highest attendance for State Fair in five years

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders are pleased with the initial numbers indicate historically successful for the Illinois State Fair.

The numbers for this year’s Illinois State Fair continue to demonstrate a historically successful event. While records for both revenue and ticket sales were broken for the grandstand lineup, high marks from parking, attendance and vendors were also achieved.

Estimated attendance totals of nearly 509,000 are 37% higher than 2018’s projection of just over 370,000 making it the largest estimated total attendance since 2014.

Officials say despite a reduction in admissions for Sunday through Thursday, gate revenue was up over last year’s fair.

More parking passes were sold this year than the previous 17 years that this information was recorded. This year’s fair also saw an increase of vendors over last year by nearly 50.