CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Higher temperatures this past week meant air conditioning was working overtime, but that requires electricity and could lead to higher power bills.

Ameren provided customers with some no- or low-cost ways to save money: turning off lights and saving heat-producing tasks, such as laundry and dish washing, for the evening and closing blinds and curtains.

They also advised against hacking thermostats: setting the temperature lower than the target temperature.

“And they can peruse the different programs that are available and see what they might qualify for,” said Ameren’s Karly Combest. “Some are low-cost and some have different incentives that they can receive.”

Ameren will be a hosting customer assistance event in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. it will take place at the Church of the Living God.