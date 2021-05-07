High winds cause damage to house

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Severe weather again rolled through central Illinois Thursday. In Vermilion County, high winds did some damage.

About four miles north of Fairmount, tree service crews have been busy for the last 24 hours.

Neighbors said it looks like a damage path, with the tops of trees all twisted off.

In one case, a tree was removed from a house. It went through the roof and smashed out the windows.

“It blew out the back windows and the front window that’s right out there and I guess that made enough suction that I didn’t even know if the roof was going to stay on at one moment,” said Tricia Tutwiler. “We were trying to run down the stairs from the upstairs and it was just very windy.”

The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado in that area.