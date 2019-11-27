High wind warning for busy travel day

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — High winds could impact Thanksgiving travel on Wednesday.

A high wind warning is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, which is expected to be the busiest day for holiday travel before Thanksgiving. More than 49 million Americans are expected to drive somewhere at least 50 miles from home for the holiday, with peak travel late Wednesday afternoon.

AAA anticipates more than 368,000 drivers will need roadside help this week for issues including dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts. If you see emergency vehicles helping drivers, remember to move over.

Illinois State Troopers have issued more than 5,900 Scott’s Law citations so far in 2019. Troopers will be increasing patrols Thanksgiving week as they keep an eye out for speeding, drunk and distracted driving.