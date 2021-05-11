High-speed chase in Indiana ends with suspect crashing in Illinois

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute, Ind. man wanted on outstanding warrants will face additional charges after leading Parke County deputies on a high-speed chase Monday into Paris, Ill.

Deputies say they tried to stop 27-year-old Robert Bealmear near Montezuma, Ind.

Instead of stopping, police say Bealmear continued westbound on U.S. Route 36, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

The pursuit continued through Vermillion County, Ind., and then into Illinois. Police say Bealmear turned southbound on Illinois Route 1 coming into Paris, Ill., where he crashed his vehicle.

Bealmear then got out of the car and started running, officers say.

Parke County deputies arrested Bealmear in a business’ yard in Paris.

Bealmear is hospitalized in Illinois, according to the Parke County Sheriff’s Department. Once released, he will be charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.