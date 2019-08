RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — You can help save lives Saturday in Rantoul.

A blood drive will be held at the Rantoul Church of the Nazarene from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The drive was organized by Victor Bradley, a Rantoul High School student. He said he is trying to earn service credit for an impact award.

That program gives high schoolers an opportunity to help their community while earning volunteer hours and experience for college applications.

He said he wants to get at least 15 donations.