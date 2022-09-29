PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois high school is giving back to a family in need.

Over the weekend, Jayden Veesenmeyer, a varsity football player at Pleasant Plains High School, was hospitalized after collapsing mid-game.

The high school announced in a Facebook post that instead of the regular cost, they are asking for a free-will donation to Veesenmeyer’s family for admission to their Homecoming game Friday night.

Pleasant Plains’ Homecoming parade also was postponed due to Veesenmeyer’s hospitalization. The high school also announced that the new time for the parade to be Friday at 4:30 p.m.