High school students host turkey giveaway

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High School students were giving away free turkeys Thursday to help their community.

A drive-up turkey giveaway was held at the Urbana Middle School. There were 300 turkeys given away. They also passed out $15 Meijer gift cards.

The UHS Student Senate usually hosts a turkey dinner. However, because of COVID-19 restrictions they could not have the dinner this year, but they decided on the giveaway to still help their community.

This event is a precursor for an even bigger giveaway at Stone Creek Church on Saturday.

