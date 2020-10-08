High school students donate float money to community organizations

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — COVID-19 put an end to homecoming at Oakwood High School, but students decided they would still celebrate.

Instead of a parade, they gathered on the football field Wednesday and each class donated their float money to an organization of their choosing. That is $500 each.

The freshman are giving to the Survivor Resource Center. Sophomores will donate to Citizens Animal Rescue and Adoption in Tilton. The juniors’ money went to the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System and the senior class gave to Vermilion County Court Appointed Special Advocates.