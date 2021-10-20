High school students donate blood to help save lives

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several high school students have been doing their parts to make a difference in the world by recently donating their blood at a local blood drive.

In a Facebook post that was published yesterday, ImpactLife officials said students at Champaign Central High School donated 36 pints of blood. This can help save the lives of at least 108 people. ImpactLife also had 26 first-time donors that came to their blood drive.

Photo courtesy: Facebook page of ImpactLife.

The blood supply in the United States is dangerously low due to various impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood drive cancellations and a huge staffing shortage. Blood donation is now highly encouraged across the country.

Anyone who lives in central Illinois and wants to donate blood can get more information from ImpactLife’s website. According to officials, ImpactLife is an exclusive provider of blood products and services to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. They collect blood at 20 fixed site donor centers and at more than 5,000 mobile blood drives held each year.