High school student shares passion for A.I. knowledge

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Artificial intelligence, or A.I., is all around us. From phones to cars, it has become part of every day life. And one Champaign Central High School student has made it her mission to teach others all about it.

Sophomore Shreya Sachdev went to a Stanford summer camp n to learn more about artificial intelligence. She became a program ambassador and got a one-thousand dollar grant to teach people in her hometown.

On Saturday, she showed middle school girls how to code and build mini self-driving cars at the Champaign Public Library.

“A.I. is the future. “That’s where careers are going….especially girls have to know that that is an option and a career, says Sachdev. “It’s not just sitting behind a computer and coding. It’s also solving real problems that we’re having.”

Sachdev says she wants to continue using her passion to get more girls on board with A.I. She wants to bring camps to more schools in Champaign-Urbana.