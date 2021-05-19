High school student receives Associate degree with perfect GPA

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s graduation season and in Vermilion County, some went above and beyond with their achievements.

Tinlee Shepherd graduated from Westville High School summa cum laude.

However, she also took classes at Danville Area Community College.

Shepherd will be receiving her associate degree in general studies on Friday.

She kept a perfect GPA at both the high school and college levels.

“I’ve been studying and working hard since I was a freshman in high school and I knew that this was something that I wanted to do,” said Shepherd. “And I feel like my work has finally paid off. I finally got there. And I’m proud of myself for doing it.”

Seven other high school students will also be receiving their associates degrees through Danville Area Community College.