CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One high school student in Champaign is trying to end her senior year off with a charitable bang.

Sophia Libman goes to Academy High and is doing her part to help the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. Sunday was the fourth annual Care Fair at the school, raising money for EIF. People came from near and far to play games and have a bake sale.

They went from raising $1,000 to $6,000, as of last year. This year, Libman wanted to reach $10,000.

“I think we really want it to be fun, because we think that’s how we can make the biggest impact in our community,” Libman said. “So having people come together, enjoy each other’s company, we think will really help increase the amount of funds we raise.”

She hopes to see the fundraiser continue after she graduates, and even expand to other charitable ventures.