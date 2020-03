DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager was arrested for making a threat against Eisenhower High School.

Casey Garner, 18, is facing felony charges for disorderly conduct and giving a false alarm of a bomb threat.

Police said Garner is a student at Eisenhower. They said she posted the threat on social media after she was removed from school due to a fight.

Classes were in session as normal on Wednesday.

Garner’s bond was set at $5,000.