High school student creates week of inclusivity for district

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA)– Schools in one district in Central Illinois celebrated the differences of others with a spirit week. Each day, students wore something different to represent different conditions. Teachers said the week was a hit but would not be possible without the hard work of one student.

Glenwood High senior Brooklyne Dulceak is applying for the Gold Award, the most prestigious honor a Girl Scout can get. To be considered, you must complete a Take Action project. Faculty members say Dulceak chose one everyone could be apart of.

“Brooklyne was moving with her Girl Scout program, her gold program and came up with this beautiful idea of inclusion: a whole week filled with activities, things to wear and activities to do include and bring awareness to a lot of disabilities within kids here at the schools. So I said, let’s do it,” said school safety resource officer Diane Vanderkooy.

All week, students at Glenwood schools in the district have been dressing up for kindness, from the top of their heads even to the bottom of their feet. On Monday they wore blue shirts for autism awareness, tie-dye for multiple disability awareness on Tuesday, yellow for visually and hearing impaired awareness on Wednesday, red for Special Olympics on Thursday and mismatched socks for Down Syndrome Awareness on Friday.

“My favorite day will always probably be down syndrome because my cousin Ariana does have down syndrome,” said Dulceak.

“I’m wearing my crazy socks too for downs awareness,” said Vanderkooy who is also a volunteer for Special Olympics.

Not only did students get to wear fun clothes to bring attention their differences, they also signed a banner pledging to always respect each other; saying meanness is not welcome in their district.

“Bullies are insecure of themselves because to take that out on someone else isn’t nice,” said Glenwood Intermediate School student Lauren Michael.

“We are all special in our own ways and if they think they are more special than another person, that’s wrong,” said Ashlyn Chopra, also of Glenwood Intermediate.

Dulceak said she is planning to leave materials behind so students can continue to have similar weeks after she graduates. Ball Elementary and Chatham Elementary schools will have their inclusion spirit week next month.