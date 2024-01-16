CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A high school senior put on quite the performance at Sunday’s Illini basketball game.

Mahomet’s Belle Difanis sang the national anthem in front of thousands. She said her parents and others encouraged her to try out a few months ago. Difanis was nervous leading up to the game, but knew it would be a fun experience.

“I’ve gotten to have a lot of wonderful experiences in music, and it’s really motivated me to want to do it more,” she said. “And I just have a lot of fun singing, like it’s the one thing that I really love to do.”

Difanis said she likes to put her own twist on music and she really tried to personalize the anthem.

She not only sings for Mahomet-Seymour’s Elite Madrigal Choir, but she also plays trombone for her high school band.