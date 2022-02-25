SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at Springfield High School were subjected to a controversial remark during the school’s morning announcements on Friday.

According to sources, the school principal, Lisa Leardi, gave a shout-out to R. Kelly, who is a convicted sex offender with a well-documented history of abuse toward minors.

The school district offered the following statement: “We strive to provide rich opportunities for students to learn about the contributions of African Americans throughout history, and this example is not representative of the dedication and thoughtfulness that goes into planning our Black History Month lessons and events across the District.”

The principal also made the following apology to students and staff at Springfield High School.

“Today in sharing Black History Month trivia on the morning announcements, l made a pop culture reference and made a mistake in not considering the significance of the artist’s criminal convictions. I do not condone this behavior and realize that this was an error in judgment. I apologize for using this reference and understand that it was hurtful and offensive.“