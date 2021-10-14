High school graduate receives Criminal Justice Scholarship

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that Jackie Pranada is the 2021 recipient of the Criminal Justice Scholarship.

Officials said Jackie was awarded the $500 scholarship, which will help fund her education at Parkland College as she plans to major in criminal justice and pursue it as a career path.

“I want to congratulate Ms. Pranada on her many accomplishments as a recent graduate of Champaign

Central High School and her ongoing service to the community,” said the President of Champaign

County Crime Stoppers John Hecker. “On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to express how impressed we were with Ms. Pranada’s scholarship application and essay. She clearly has a passion for helping others and we’re pleased to be able to award her this scholarship so she can continue on her chosen career path to positively change lives for the better.”

“I can list out every single synonym for the word ‘grateful’ but none of them will truly express how I feel,” said Jackie. “I’m on quite a complex route, but thanks to this scholarship, I’m able to be one step closer to reach the profession that interests me, especially the criminal justice field.”

According to officials, Crime Stoppers’ scholarship program aims to promote criminal justice as a career and to financially assist graduating senior from Champaign County who is pursuing an education in that field. The scholarship is made possible thanks to Kris Fitzpatrick, a member of the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors and a 34-year veteran of law enforcement.

Founded in 1986, Champaign County Crime Stoppers is a local nonprofit that serves to provide a way for

people to anonymously report information about crimes in Champaign County. Individuals who provide

information through Crime Stoppers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information

provided leads to an arrest. Tips can be made anonymously by phone (217-373-TIPS), on website or through the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.