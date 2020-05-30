High school graduate killed in boating accident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Central High School principal Joe Williams announced a 2020 graduate died after a boating accident.

Williams said Drew Adams died from injuries he suffered Friday night in Wisconsin.

A crisis team with district social workers and psychologists will be available to virtually meet with students and staff who have been affected by Adams’ death. An email will be sent out to families with times and links for Zoom meetings. The school will also discuss availability for in-person support in the future.

Additionally, Williams said the school is working closely with Adams’ family’s church, Faith United Methodist.

