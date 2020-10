TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Unity High School will be remote until November 10.

The principal sent a robocall to parents Monday night, explaining the high school had “multiple” COVID-19 cases. The building is being shut down, and Tuesday and Wednesday will be used by faculty and staff to work on remote planning. Remote instruction for students will start Thursday, October 29.

Pre-K through 8th grade students will remain at their schools for in-person learning.