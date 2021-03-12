High school football teams struggle to put players on the field

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some high school football teams across central Illinois are short on players. Coaches said this is for several reasons.

For Eisenhower High School in Decatur, it is because the basketball season has now overlapped with the football season. There is a minimum number of practices each player is required to attend before taking the field for a game.

At Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton, it is a similar story, but with more issues added on. The basketball team was exposed to COVID-19, so 14 players who would usually be out on the football field are now having to quarantine.

Despite it all, both coaches and players are just happy they have the chance to play.