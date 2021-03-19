High school football returns

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA) —

“Its a great day to be a Sage. Go Sages!” Monticello Athletic Director Dan Sheehan said.

It’s been a long time coming, but high school football is officially back. After not playing since the pandemic began, players took the field today for the first time in what felt like ages.

Football games can only have 20 percent capacity. In Monticello they are allowed to have six hundred home fans and Central Catholic was granted one hundred tickets as the opposing team.

Fans had the opportunity to buy tickets the week before the game. Spectators were asked to social distance and wear their masks. Even with these limitations, fans, players, faculty and staff are just excited for the return of football.

“It was electric. The kids have just been dying to get back on the court, on the fields, on the tracks, so this is a big day and these kids work year round. They look forward to senior year and they finally get the opportunity to play,” Sheehan said.

They did not sell out of tickets for the night. It was a bit quieter with less fans than what pre-Covid Friday night lights looked like, but again, they were just excited football is back.