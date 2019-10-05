High school celebrates National Manufacturing Day

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday was National Manufacturing Day, and one high school celebrated by bringing in manufacturing businesses to meet students. Danville High School hosted the event to give students a chance to talk to possible future employers, get information on job shadowing and internships.

Some of the businesses, like Thyssenkrup, also offered apprenticeships to high school students.

“I have learned a lot about machining, specifically lays, mills and grinding,” said Chayton Lawrence, DHS senior and apprentice. “At Thyssenkrupp itself, I’ve learned learned a lot about the processes of how factories work, and how they go through the day to day of building and fixing things if they’re broken.”

Those in the apprenticeship program can either go on to work at the company, or leave to complete their college degrees. But organizers said there’s a good possibility they’ll have a job waiting for them when they get back to Vermilion County.

Other businesses involved in the career day were Automation International, Inc., Flex-n-Gate and Pepsico-Quaker.