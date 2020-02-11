High school cancels athletic events to honor student

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Glenwood High School is cancelling all athletic events out of respect for Joey Sandhaas.

Following the death of Sandhaas,a junior at GHS, school district officials announced on Facebook that they are cancelling the basketball games that were scheduled for Tuesday night.

Officials said the games will be rescheduled to February 27 at Eisenhower High School in Decatur.

Attendance is also not mandatory for any after school practices. Both decisions were made out of respect for Sandhaas, who was an athlete at the school.

Sandhaas died on Monday after he was diagnosed with a bacterial infection in his lungs. He was put into a medically induced coma last week.