High-rise apartment fire leaves one in serious condition

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters say one person was hurt in a fire early Thursday morning in the Sangamon Towers apartment building.

Ed Canny, Division Chief with the Springfield Fire Department, says the call went out at 2:20 a.m. for a fire in the apartment building at 424 N. Fourth St.

He says there was a fire in one of the units on the second floor of the 15-story building, and there was smoke throughout the whole structure.

Crews connected a hose line to the standpipes in the apartment complex, Canny says, and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Most of the damage was contained to one room, he says.

The division chief says one person was taken to Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.

He adds some residents self evacuated and were able to shelter in an activity room inside the building.

Division Chief Canny says additional rigs and manpower were called out to help search through the building.

Springfield Police assisted at the scene, he says, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded. Additionally, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews were on scene for over 2 hours.