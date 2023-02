URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – High Cross Rd. near Airport Rd. in Urbana has reopened after crews have been working in the area for months.

The Champaign County Highway Department continues to ask drivers to be careful because the road has not yet been completely re-paved and the shoulders have not yet been paved at this time.

The highway department said there will also be a short closure in the spring for crews to finish work on the bridge in the area.